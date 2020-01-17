Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 181,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 158,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

