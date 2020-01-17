Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27,380.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066,765 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 398.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,006,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,483.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,521 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 577,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 267,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $129.01 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.66 and a 12 month high of $129.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

