Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,605,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50,691 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 936,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $183.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.39 and a 52-week high of $183.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

