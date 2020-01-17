Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,215 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $58.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

