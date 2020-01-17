Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.26% of Home Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $181,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $20.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

