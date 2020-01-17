Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 180,973 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.30% of Crane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 14.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

