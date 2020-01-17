Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.46% of Ryder System worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $181,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 189.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at $224,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.85. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.