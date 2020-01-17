Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,189 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of Cummins worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $175.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average is $168.68. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.51 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

