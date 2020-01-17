Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.48% of WSFS Financial worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 42.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after buying an additional 91,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.75 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.56%. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.