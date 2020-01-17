Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) recently:

1/15/2020 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $230.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $213.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $222.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

11/22/2019 – EPAM Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

11/22/2019 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $233.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.91 and a fifty-two week high of $233.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.91.

Get EPAM Systems Inc alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.