Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 1,489 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

MRK stock remained flat at $$91.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,800. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

