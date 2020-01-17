Welch & Forbes LLC Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.61. 28,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.51 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

