Welch & Forbes LLC Has $28.58 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $28,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.92. 618,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,427. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

