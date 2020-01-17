Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AFLAC worth $35,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

NYSE AFL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 114,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,141. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.