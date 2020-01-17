Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 168,646 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 214,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

