Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $185.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $177.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. Argus reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.77. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

