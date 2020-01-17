Wells Fargo & Co Increases Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $18.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 40.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE:SIG opened at $30.13 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

