Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.92. 14,458,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,103,107. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 70,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 133,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

