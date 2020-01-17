Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $49.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,045,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,103,107. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 70,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 133,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.