Wells Fargo & Co Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $122.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.22.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.17. 7,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,027. Nasdaq has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 444.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 127,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,838,000 after purchasing an additional 95,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

