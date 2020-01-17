Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,777.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 167,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.00. 288,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.23. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

