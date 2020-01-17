Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $33,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.73. 51,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,059. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.26 and a 12-month high of $139.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

