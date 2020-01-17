Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $589,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 171,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $44.04. 13,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $83,087.70. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,942.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

