Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.54. 3,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $224.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.14.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.21.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

