Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $88.13. 3,969,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,058. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

