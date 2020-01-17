Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,639. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.