WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,600 ($34.20).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

LON SMWH opened at GBX 2,548 ($33.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,534.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,202.94.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, with a total value of £44,760 ($58,879.24). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total value of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

