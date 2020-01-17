Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $106.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.85 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $86.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $420.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.70 million to $426.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $468.75 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $530.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.52 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

WLDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. 63,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.01. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Willdan Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Willdan Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

