William C. Bertrand, Jr. Sells 2,397 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $12,296.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
William C. Bertrand, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,731 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $4,477.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on ADAP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
