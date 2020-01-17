William C. Bertrand, Jr. Sells 2,397 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $12,296.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William C. Bertrand, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,731 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $4,477.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADAP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

