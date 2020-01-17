William Hill (LON:WMH) Downgraded by UBS Group

William Hill (LON:WMH) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the gambling company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 285 ($3.75). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

WMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on William Hill from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered William Hill to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of WMH stock opened at GBX 182.75 ($2.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.07. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.