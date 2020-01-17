Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.33.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.99. 797,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,469. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $154.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $596,486.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

