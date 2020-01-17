Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.47

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$49.47 and last traded at C$49.30, with a volume of 16552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.09.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.95.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

