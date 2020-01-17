WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.06, 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

