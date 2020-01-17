Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale currently has GBX 4,750 ($62.48) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,480 ($45.78).

Several other analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.62) target price (up previously from GBX 3,450 ($45.38)) on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,231.25 ($55.66).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,231 ($55.66) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,968.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,717.48. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a one year high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit