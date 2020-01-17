Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale currently has GBX 4,750 ($62.48) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,480 ($45.78).

Several other analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.62) target price (up previously from GBX 3,450 ($45.38)) on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,231.25 ($55.66).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,231 ($55.66) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,968.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,717.48. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a one year high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.