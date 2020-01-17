Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) Declares GBX 1.20 Dividend

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON WRKS opened at GBX 40 ($0.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Works co uk has a 52 week low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 135.26 ($1.78). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05.

Get Works co uk alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a research note on Friday.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Works co uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Works co uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.