WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.15.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$93.95 on Monday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$62.56 and a one year high of C$95.19. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.88.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 1,000 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$86.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,400. Also, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,626.60.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

