Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for 3.4% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $40,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 128.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $152.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $152.74.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

