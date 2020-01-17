Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.90

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.90 and traded as low as $49.80. Xaar shares last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 24,827 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Xaar in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.56. The company has a market cap of $37.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

