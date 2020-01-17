Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,936 shares during the period. Xerox makes up approximately 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xerox by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,208,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,234,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,734,000 after acquiring an additional 852,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,098,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Loop Capital upped their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.