XRP Price Reaches $0.24 (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, BTC Markets and Huobi. In the last week, XRP has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $10.49 billion and approximately $2.43 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.03310531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00203119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00132459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,119,346 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,776,034 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bitbank, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Koinex, BitFlip, GOPAX, Kuna, Poloniex, B2BX, OpenLedger DEX, Instant Bitex, Stellarport, CoinEgg, Liquid, ABCC, C2CX, Sistemkoin, Coinsquare, FCoin, Bitstamp, Bitlish, Cryptohub, Tripe Dice Exchange, CEX.IO, DigiFinex, Exrates, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitfinex, MBAex, Ripple China, BCEX, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, BitMarket, Zebpay, BitBay, Ovis, Bitinka, Coinhub, Indodax, Covesting, ZB.COM, Koineks, BX Thailand, DragonEX, Bitsane, Coinbe, Bitso, Coinone, RippleFox, Braziliex, Coindeal, Huobi, Fatbtc, WazirX, LakeBTC, Gatehub, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Bithumb, Kraken, Bits Blockchain, CoinBene, Binance, Exmo, Cryptomate, BTC Markets, Upbit, BtcTurk, Coinrail, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Korbit, OTCBTC and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

