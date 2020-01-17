Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.25, 2,155,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,580,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $547,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,435,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,736,627. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

