Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Yield10 Bioscience’s rating score has declined by 67% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Yield10 Bioscience an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YTEN shares. National Securities downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTEN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 292,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,712. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.01.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.60) by $0.20. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.01% and a negative net margin of 995.38%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

