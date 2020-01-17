YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.40. 1,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,365. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

