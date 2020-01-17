YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.72.

Biogen stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,430. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

