YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.37.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $222.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,846,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.86. The company has a market capitalization of $632.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $23,208,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

