YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,241 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 73,015 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. 45,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

