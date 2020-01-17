YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,079,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,835,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $151,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.05.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $384.82. 470,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.35 and its 200-day moving average is $321.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,362.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.