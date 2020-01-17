YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.29. 302,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.21 and a 1-year high of $108.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.792 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.