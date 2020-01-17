YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $4,566,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.33. 120,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,776. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

