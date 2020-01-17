YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 837 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,704. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

